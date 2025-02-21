HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,895,000. FMR LLC increased its position in HSBC by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after buying an additional 749,759 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 318,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

