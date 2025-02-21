Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 17,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
