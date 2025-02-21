Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 17,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.