Bank of Stockton Acquires 1,902 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after buying an additional 4,351,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 568,732 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,980,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 952,477 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,494,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,211,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

