Crumly & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

