2,855 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $106.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock valued at $473,395,877. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

