Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $387,483.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 158,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,117.06. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,945,436. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

