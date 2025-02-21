MyState Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
MyState Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.
MyState Company Profile
