MyState Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

MyState Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

MyState Company Profile

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

