Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Releases Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.
Winmark Stock Performance
Winmark stock opened at $352.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark has a 52-week low of $330.25 and a 52-week high of $431.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.04.
Winmark Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 33.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Winmark
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
