Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Releases Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark stock opened at $352.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark has a 52-week low of $330.25 and a 52-week high of $431.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.04.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Winmark

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.21, for a total value of $1,552,184.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $62,076,770.35. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

