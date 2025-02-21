IMAX’s (IMAX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

IMAX stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $75,462.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $379,814.16. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,425,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,669.50. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110 over the last 90 days. 24.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in IMAX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

