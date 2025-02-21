Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Issues Earnings Results

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.31 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital Global Financials had a net margin of 91.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:PCFT opened at GBX 205 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 12 month low of GBX 153.44 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 209 ($2.65). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.11. The company has a market cap of £625.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Polar Capital Global Financials Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Polar Capital Global Financials’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

