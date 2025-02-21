CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.8 million. CoreCard also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of CCRD opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.50. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

