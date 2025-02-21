Spore (SPORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99.95

Spore (SPORE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Spore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spore has a total market capitalization of $513,239.35 and $99.95 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spore has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Spore launched on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,783,100,871,828,230 tokens. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spore is spore.earth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,783,108,379,555,808. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $98.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spore.earth/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

