First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

FR opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,039,000 after buying an additional 304,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after buying an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,922,000 after buying an additional 130,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

