Open Loot (OL) Price Hits $0.0908

Open Loot (OL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Open Loot has a total market cap of $29.40 million and $13.04 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Loot token can now be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Loot has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,462.57 or 0.99792553 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,842.26 or 0.99163863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Open Loot Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,980,816 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 323,924,886.0414 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.0921908 USD and is up 15.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,143,468.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

