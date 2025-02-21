Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

