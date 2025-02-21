Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

Shares of JACK stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.