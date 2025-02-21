Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

