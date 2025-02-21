EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 7,026 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,758,632 shares in the company, valued at $84,879,434.08. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $112,264.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $92,516.16.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $87,315.92.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,165.63.

On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,444.80.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EverCommerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

