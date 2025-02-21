Mark Leonard Singleton Sells 6,498 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $66,214.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,745.23. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 10,733 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $113,018.49.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE BVS opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bioventus by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

