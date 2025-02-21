Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Dean Richard Artis Sells 5,515 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $16,379.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,814 shares in the company, valued at $248,927.58. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Annexon Price Performance

ANNX stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $301.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Get Annexon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 117.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 66,792 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Annexon by 10.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annexon

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.