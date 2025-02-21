Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Michael L. Rankowitz Purchases 95,279 Shares

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Rankowitz purchased 95,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $52,403.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,403.45. The trade was a 95.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Veru Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.59 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
