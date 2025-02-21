Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Michael L. Rankowitz Purchases 95,279 Shares

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Rankowitz purchased 95,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $52,403.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,403.45. The trade was a 95.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veru Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.59 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Veru by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,120,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 722,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 197,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

