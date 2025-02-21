Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,041 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 732,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $129.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

