New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 206,876 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CAE were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Price Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.