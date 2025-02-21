North of South Capital LLP Buys 191,486 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

North of South Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,486 shares during the period. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 6.4% of North of South Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $52,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YPF. Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.16.

NYSE:YPF opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

