Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

