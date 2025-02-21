Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $298,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,665,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,232,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,056.70. This trade represents a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total transaction of $7,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $161,639.80. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,306 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,651 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $256.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.26 and its 200-day moving average is $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.