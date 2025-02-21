Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

