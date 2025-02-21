Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 226,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $238.21 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

