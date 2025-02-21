ING Groep NV Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.62 and a fifty-two week high of $232.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average is $208.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

