Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

COLL opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,839.36. This trade represents a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.