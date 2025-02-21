Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 68,022 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,022 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $35,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801,138 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,897,000 after acquiring an additional 560,560 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of APP opened at $450.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.83. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total value of $32,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,688,365.50. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,302 shares of company stock valued at $65,305,354. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.18.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

