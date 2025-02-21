Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $624,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

