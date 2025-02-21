Sunpointe LLC Buys 348 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $897,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $911,124.90. This represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $158.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

