Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 836.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $424.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.61 and a 1 year high of $545.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.58 and a 200-day moving average of $446.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

