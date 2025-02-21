Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 290.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 826,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,669,000 after purchasing an additional 806,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after buying an additional 417,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after buying an additional 396,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

