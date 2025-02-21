Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 4,152 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $146,600.90.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,619,174.70.

On Monday, January 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $70,055.70.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

