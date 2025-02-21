Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 210.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.