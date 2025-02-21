Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 85,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $211.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average of $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

