Allison C. Hoffman Sells 3,496 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $103,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,963.60. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PHR opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

