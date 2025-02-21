Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.