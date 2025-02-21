Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,144 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
SPHD stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.