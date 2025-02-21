Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

