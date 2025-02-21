Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

