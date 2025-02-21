Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$87.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$62.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Robert Sedran sold 20,652 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.97, for a total value of C$1,961,227.51. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.22, for a total transaction of C$14,132,865.00. Insiders sold a total of 177,012 shares of company stock worth $16,687,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

