D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 647.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,875,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $145.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

