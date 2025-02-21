Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 2193081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Several research analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Precigen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Precigen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
