Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 215.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 14,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 875,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,085 shares of company stock worth $2,103,486. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

