Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Edison International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EIX opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.07%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.