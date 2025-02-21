Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $743,457,000 after buying an additional 2,248,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

