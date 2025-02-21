Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

