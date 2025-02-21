Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 619 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after buying an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,018,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

